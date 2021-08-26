Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Qualys (QLYS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS):

8/11/2021 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

8/10/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Qualys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Qualys was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.61. 169,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,539. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,364 shares of company stock worth $18,453,482. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Qualys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

