Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hydro One (H)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hydro One (TSE: H) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

8/12/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Hydro One had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hydro One had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Hydro One had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.45. 140,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.69.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

