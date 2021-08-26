Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pure Storage Call Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 206% compared to the average daily volume of 2,669 call options.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 303,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.