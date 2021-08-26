iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stake Raised by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up approximately 28.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $111,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after acquiring an additional 527,335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 635,574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 255,291 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 65,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.