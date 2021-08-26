iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 262,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311,984 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

