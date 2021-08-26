iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $108,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 6,311,984 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.