iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 128,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

