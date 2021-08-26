iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,475,725 shares.The stock last traded at $25.79 and had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

