iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. TIAA Kaspick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,666.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $252.03. 3,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,080. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $253.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

