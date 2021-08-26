iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after buying an additional 184,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 425,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.36. 287,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,870. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $253.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

