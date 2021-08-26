iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.60. 1,044,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

