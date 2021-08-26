iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.20. 1,998,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.