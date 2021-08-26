iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.06

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.06 and last traded at $116.06, with a volume of 4201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

