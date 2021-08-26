iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.40 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

