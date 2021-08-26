iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.25. 3,611,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

