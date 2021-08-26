iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.65. The stock had a trading volume of 301,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

