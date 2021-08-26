iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 550.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Clark Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000.

IVE stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.52. 721,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

