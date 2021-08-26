iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stake Raised by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,007. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.04.

