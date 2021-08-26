iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,491. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

