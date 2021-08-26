Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $423,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.