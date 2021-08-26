Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.
ITRI traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 224,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Itron
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
