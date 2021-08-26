Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

ITRI traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 224,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.