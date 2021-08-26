ITT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 501 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.32 on Thursday. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

