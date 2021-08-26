J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 323.10 ($4.22) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a PE ratio of -24.85.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

