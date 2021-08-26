Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

