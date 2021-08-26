Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.25

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 12127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jabil by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

