Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

