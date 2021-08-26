Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

