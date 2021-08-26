Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

