Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

