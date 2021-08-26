Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $1,983,853 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

