Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,940 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,144 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

