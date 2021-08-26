Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.63. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

