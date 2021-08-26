JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.04. 11,505,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.