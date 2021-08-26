JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in August

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on JDSPY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

