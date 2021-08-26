Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

