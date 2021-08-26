JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,012. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

