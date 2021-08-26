JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 121 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.90 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.