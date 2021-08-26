JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

