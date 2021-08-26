JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $167.56 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $455.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

