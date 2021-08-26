JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

