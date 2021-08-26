Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%.

NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,013. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

