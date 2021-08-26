JMP Securities Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $263.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $263.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock worth $32,140,582. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.