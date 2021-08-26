John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Ellen Taaffe Sells 1,717 Shares of Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $85.96 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $12,105,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

