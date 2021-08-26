Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. United Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $458.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.