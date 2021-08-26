JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) to Neutral

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91.
