Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.47 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and $3.30 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

