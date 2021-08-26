JulSwap (JULD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,159,229 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

