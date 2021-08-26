Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,200 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 6,918 ($90.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,423.42. The firm has a market cap of £14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

