JustBet Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $6,329.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.