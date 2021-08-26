K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 26,400 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,341,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 408.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 789,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

